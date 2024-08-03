OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $5.85. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. OLO shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 732,747 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $28,367.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,686 shares of company stock worth $362,798 in the last three months. 39.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OLO by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

