Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 156.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 4.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.