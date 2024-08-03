Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 156.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 4.3 %
Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
