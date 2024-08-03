Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.780-2.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.78-$2.84 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $38.26. 3,750,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

