OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OMVJF stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts forecast that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.