ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:STKS opened at $4.61 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $145.17 million, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.41.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
