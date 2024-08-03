One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.67 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.67 ($0.09). Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
One Heritage Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a PE ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42.
One Heritage Group Company Profile
One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
