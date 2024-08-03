One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.67 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.67 ($0.09). Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

One Heritage Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a PE ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42.

One Heritage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Heritage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Heritage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.