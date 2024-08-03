OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. OneMain has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

