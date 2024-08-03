ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 2.3 %

OKE stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,059. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.