Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Open Text from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,666. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

