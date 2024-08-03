Oppenheimer Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $4,200.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,039.73.

Booking Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,328.13 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,872.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,689.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,841,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Booking by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,827,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

