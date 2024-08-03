Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.43 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Orchid has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $66.81 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,454.06 or 1.00029561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008338 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007586 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00059464 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06940567 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $4,017,188.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

