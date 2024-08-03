Orchid (OXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.21 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $65.80 million and $3.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,652.57 or 0.99827269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008292 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00060666 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

