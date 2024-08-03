Ordinals One Day Trading Volume Hits $118.22 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Ordinals has a market cap of $581.87 million and $118.22 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for $27.71 or 0.00046227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ordinals has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ordinals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 30.62305119 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $135,855,177.73 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.