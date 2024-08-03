O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,137.02. 477,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,838. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,035.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,052.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,541 shares of company stock valued at $39,936,345. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

