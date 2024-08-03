ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of ORIX worth $19,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $2,721,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth about $1,639,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth about $842,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IX traded down $6.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.68. 27,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,568. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

