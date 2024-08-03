Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLA shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Orla Mining

Insider Buying and Selling

Orla Mining Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$158,511.00. In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$387,972.00. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$158,511.00. Insiders have sold a total of 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467 over the last ninety days. 34.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE OLA opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.16.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.