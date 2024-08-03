Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $256.66 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Osmosis has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,021,535 coins and its circulating supply is 674,971,953 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

