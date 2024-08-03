Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

OSG stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119,349 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 370,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

