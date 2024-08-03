Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 74,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 3,273,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

