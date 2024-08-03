Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) & Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) and Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zebra Technologies and Palladyne AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies $4.58 billion 3.62 $296.00 million $5.04 63.95 Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zebra Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies 1 4 7 0 2.50 Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zebra Technologies and Palladyne AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $349.64, suggesting a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Zebra Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zebra Technologies is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

Profitability

This table compares Zebra Technologies and Palladyne AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies 5.28% 11.77% 5.01% Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Zebra Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Zebra Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zebra Technologies beats Palladyne AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution. It also provides various maintenance, technical support, repair, and managed and professional services; fixed readers, RFID enabled mobile computers, and RFID sleds; tags, sensors, exciters, middleware software, and application software; and physical inventory management solutions, and rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computing products and accessories, as well as real-time location systems and services. In addition, the company offers barcode scanners and imagers, RFID readers, industrial machine vision cameras, and fixed industrial scanners; workforce management, workflow execution and task management, and prescriptive analytics, as well as communications and collaboration solutions; and cloud-based software subscriptions, retail, and robotics automation solutions. The company serves retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector, and other industries through direct sales force, and network of channel partners. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

