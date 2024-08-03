Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Invests $76,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $74.36 on Friday, reaching $809.35. 3,624,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $997.56 and its 200-day moving average is $948.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

