Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 820,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,664. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

