Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Releases Earnings Results

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Patria Investments Trading Down 3.9 %

Patria Investments stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 687,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $678.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.74%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.