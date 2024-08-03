Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $114.49 million and approximately $901,829.75 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

