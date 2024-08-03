Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Paychex were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,438 shares of company stock valued at $18,185,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.28. 2,415,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,847. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

