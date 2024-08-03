Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Shares Down 5.5%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 3,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 44,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

