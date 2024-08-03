Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Pearson stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pearson by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

