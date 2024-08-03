Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Pegasystems Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,966.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands acquired 8,600 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,211.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,254 shares of company stock worth $403,117. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 15,120.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

