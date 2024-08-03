Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 418,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,055. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PRDO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.