PGGM Investments Acquires 1,349 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 12,737.5% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.78. 1,141,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.40.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

