PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,004,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 196,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,345,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after acquiring an additional 155,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,835,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,535 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $100,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $177,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin G. Barth 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $100,020.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,362 shares of company stock worth $4,393,005. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $61.00. 688,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,492. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

