PGGM Investments Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.42.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.11 on Friday, reaching $213.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,860. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

