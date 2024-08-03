PGGM Investments Invests $1.24 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.98. 23,117,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,879,998. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.