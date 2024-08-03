PGGM Investments Trims Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,166,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

WTW traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.02. The company had a trading volume of 381,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $285.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

