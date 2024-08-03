PGGM Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,311 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,067. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

