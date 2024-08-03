PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

PHINIA has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PHINIA to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Trading Down 3.2 %

PHIN stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 974,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. PHINIA has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $47.51.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PHINIA will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.