PIMCO Access Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

PAXS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 195,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,279. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

