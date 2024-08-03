PIMCO Access Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance
PAXS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 195,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,279. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
