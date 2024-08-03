PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PZC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 182,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,653. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.