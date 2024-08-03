PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 345,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,656. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
