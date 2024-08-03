PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 345,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,656. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.