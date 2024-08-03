PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on September 3rd

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. 1,669,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $19.77.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
