PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 230,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,722. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.