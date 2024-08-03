PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE:PMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. 97,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,783. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.