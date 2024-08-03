PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 175,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,934. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

