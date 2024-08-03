PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.30

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.88. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 204,416 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
