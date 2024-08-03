PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.30

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.88. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 204,416 shares.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 865,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 170.8% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 234,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 148,122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 75.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 275,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

