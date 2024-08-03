Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.48%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

