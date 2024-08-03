Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$2.20. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 14,530 shares changing hands.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 15.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.49 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

