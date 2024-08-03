Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:RAMPF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:RAMPF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $11.57.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

