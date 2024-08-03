Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:RAMPF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:RAMPF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $11.57.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
