Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $3,533,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,410,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock traded down $7.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.46. 524,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.14. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $209.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.