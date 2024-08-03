Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.59

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Power Assets Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

