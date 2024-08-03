Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $87.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Power Integrations Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $66.21 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

